Japan stock market week to January 17

Tokyo saw a modest rebound in the week to January 17, with the investor sentiment turning positive on favorable machinery order data and a respite in the appreciation of the yen against the US dollar. The Nikkei 225 rose 0.5%, to close at the 11,400 level, while the Topix index inched down 0.4%. The market temporarily went above the 11,500 level, but some investors moved to lock in profits on this strength. Investors favored the news that private-sector machinery orders in November increased 19.9% month-on-month, representing the first increase in a quarter. The figure was significantly higher than the consensus estimate of a 3.5% rise.

The pharmaceutical index went down 1.8%, underperforming the market. Takeda and Taisho fell 3.0% and 0.5%, respectively, although the media reported that the two drugmakers, along with other leading companies, are to establish a development alliance aiming at commercializing new over-the-counter medicines. These accords will be set up for each therapeutic sector, with companies collecting basic data and developing new drugs which are related to lifestyle diseases, such as hypertension, high cholesterol, diabetes and obesity. Also, Taisho's share performance did not respond to a report that it plans to strengthen the development program for its three strategic new compounds, with a view to the possibility of out-licensing. The three new drugs are: a treatment for chronic atheriosclerosis, NM-702 (jointly developed with Nissan Chemical and in Phase II in the USA and Japan); an antidiabetes drug, TS-021 (in Phase I in Japan); and a treatment of atopic dermatitis, TS-022 (also in Phase I in Japan).

Yamanouchi closed down 2.6%, without responding to a report that, in the fiscal year to March 2006, it plans to increase its investment for establishing an independent US marketing network to 16 billion yen ($132.3 million) from the previously-planned 13.5 billion yen. The investment is mostly for increasing the number of medical representatives in the USA for the promotion and marketing of Vesicare (solifenacin), a treatment for urinary incontinence or urgency associated with overactive bladder, and Flomax (tamsulosin, Japanese trade name Harnal), indicated for symptoms associated with benign prostatic hyperplasia. Yamanouchi will also strengthen its co-promotion of Flomax in the USA with Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals because the previous agreement with Abbott Laboratories was terminated in September 2004.