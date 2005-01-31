Saturday 8 November 2025

Japan stock market week to January 24

31 January 2005

Tokyo saw a retreat in the week to January 24, due to a natural correction taking place following the recent strong rally since the end of last year. The Nikkei 225 fell 1.7%, to close at the 11,200 level with daily pullbacks for the first four trading days, while the Topix index was down 1.0%. Weakness of the New York markets and uncertainties about the direction of oil prices were also factors in the market's correction and investors did not react to encouraging economic data. The Cabinet Office has revised upward the November index for measuring the current state of the economy and the diffusion index of coincident indicators showed that the current status was 60.0% (compared with the preliminary report of 44.4%), exceeding the boom-or-bust cutoff point of 50% for the first time in four months. The index of leading indicators for projecting economic conditions six months ahead was revised upward to 36.4% from 30.0%.

The pharmaceutical index ended 1.3% lower but still outperformed the market. Takeda edged down 0.6%, reflecting the fact that US health care major Abbott Laboratories had announced in its fourth-quarter 2004 earnings report (Marketletter January 24) that TAP, a joint venture with the Japanese drugmaker, saw a year-on-year 33.7% plunge in net sales to $681.0 million and a 60.5% drop in net income to $137.0 million due to sluggish sales of the antiulcer agent Prevacid (lansoprazole). Turnover of the drug declined 42.6% to $475 million, reflecting reduced purchasing by a wholesaler and competition from an over-the-counter version of AstraZeneca's Prilosec (omeprazole). Takeda notes that this was a temporary event and expects the extent of a decrease in Prevacid sales in 2005 to be moderate. Turnover of Lupron (leuprorelin), a treatment for prostate cancer, managed to rise 3.3%.

Yamanouchi fell 2.7%, even though it launched, in the USA, Vesicare (solifenacin succinate) tablets for the treatment of symptoms of overactive bladder, including urgency, frequency and urge incontinence. The company comments that, in clinical studies involving more than 3,000 patients with OAB symptoms, once-daily Vesicare 5mg and 10mg showed statistically-significant improvements in symptoms.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Company News Directory



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Pelthos acquires Xepi and closes financing
Pharmaceutical
Pelthos acquires Xepi and closes financing
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
New FDA approval for J&J’s Darzalex Faspro in HR-SMM
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
Genmab beats estimates and maintains portfolio progress
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
New data on Bayer’s Kerendia for type 1 diabetes and CKD
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Lilly and NVIDIA launch AI supercomputer to accelerate drug discovery
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
MDD approval for Caplyta as adjunctive therapy with antidepressants
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Lilly deal with US govt to expand access to obesity medicines
7 November 2025

Company Spotlight

BioHaven
A biopharma company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of life-changing treatments in key therapeutic areas, including immunology, neuroscience, and oncology.




Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze