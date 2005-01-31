Japan stock market week to January 24

Tokyo saw a retreat in the week to January 24, due to a natural correction taking place following the recent strong rally since the end of last year. The Nikkei 225 fell 1.7%, to close at the 11,200 level with daily pullbacks for the first four trading days, while the Topix index was down 1.0%. Weakness of the New York markets and uncertainties about the direction of oil prices were also factors in the market's correction and investors did not react to encouraging economic data. The Cabinet Office has revised upward the November index for measuring the current state of the economy and the diffusion index of coincident indicators showed that the current status was 60.0% (compared with the preliminary report of 44.4%), exceeding the boom-or-bust cutoff point of 50% for the first time in four months. The index of leading indicators for projecting economic conditions six months ahead was revised upward to 36.4% from 30.0%.

The pharmaceutical index ended 1.3% lower but still outperformed the market. Takeda edged down 0.6%, reflecting the fact that US health care major Abbott Laboratories had announced in its fourth-quarter 2004 earnings report (Marketletter January 24) that TAP, a joint venture with the Japanese drugmaker, saw a year-on-year 33.7% plunge in net sales to $681.0 million and a 60.5% drop in net income to $137.0 million due to sluggish sales of the antiulcer agent Prevacid (lansoprazole). Turnover of the drug declined 42.6% to $475 million, reflecting reduced purchasing by a wholesaler and competition from an over-the-counter version of AstraZeneca's Prilosec (omeprazole). Takeda notes that this was a temporary event and expects the extent of a decrease in Prevacid sales in 2005 to be moderate. Turnover of Lupron (leuprorelin), a treatment for prostate cancer, managed to rise 3.3%.

Yamanouchi fell 2.7%, even though it launched, in the USA, Vesicare (solifenacin succinate) tablets for the treatment of symptoms of overactive bladder, including urgency, frequency and urge incontinence. The company comments that, in clinical studies involving more than 3,000 patients with OAB symptoms, once-daily Vesicare 5mg and 10mg showed statistically-significant improvements in symptoms.