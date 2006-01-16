Japan stock market week to January 9

Tokyo saw a further advance in the week ended January 9 (three trading days because the market was closed on January 3 and 9). The Nikkei 225 was up 2.0%, to close at the 16,400 level, the highest since September 20, 2000, while the Topix index rose 2.5%. The market opened the new year with a solid daily advance carrying continued expectations for the bright prospect of the Japanese economy. Profit-taking pressure began to increase toward the weekend due to the investor caution about the recently-fast pace of the advance. The recent good performers, such as banks and real-estate developers, encountered selling pressure, while high-technology issues, which had lagged behind the latest rally, met positive buying. Retailing stocks were strong helped by the expected firmer consumer spending.

The pharmaceutical index was up 2.3%, slightly outperforming the market. Daiichi-Sankyo climbed 5.0%, supported by a media report that the company expects growth in the Japanese sales of Livalo (pitavastatin), an HMG-CoA reductase inhibitor or statin to treat hyperlipidemia. The drug is expected to achieve the third largest share in the Japanese statin market due to its strong effect of lowering cholesterol and marketing efforts. Livalo, originated by Kowa, is categorized as a "strong statin" to significantly lower low-density lipoprotein and raise high-density lipoprotein with less interaction with other medicines compared with competitive statins. The drug is being marketed by Kowa and Daiichi-Sankyo. Kowa is co-promoting the drug with its consolidated subsidiary Nikken Chemical with a combined medical representative force of 1,000. Since Daiichi-Sankyo's mainstay statin Mevalotin (pravastatin) is on a downturn due to generic competition, the company is to step up promotion of Livalo. Combined sales of Livalo by Daiichi-Sankyo and Kowa are forecast to grow to the 20.0 billion yen ($174.0 million) level in the fiscal year ending March 2006 from 9.8 billion yen in the previous fiscal year.

Astellas advanced 4.3%, as its US subsidiary announced that the US Food and Drug Administration has approved Vaprisol (YM087, conivaptan HCl injection), an arginine vasopressin antagonist, for the intravenous treatment of euvolemic hyponatremia in hospitalized patients (Marketletter January 2 & 9). Meanwhile, the FDA has issued an approvable letter for Vaprisol as a treatment for hypervolemic hyponatremia. Astellas believes that Vaprisol is a novel mechanism drug which blocks the activity of AVP, resulting in increased urine output without loss of electrolytes including sodium and potassium. The share performance of Astellas also reflected that it had agreed with Sanofi-Aventis Japan to begin co-promotion of the hypnotic Myslee (zolpidem tartrate) from April 2006. The drug is a non-benzodiazepine hypnotic originated by Synthelabo (now Sanofi-Aventis) in 1980 and is the world's leading hypnotic (under the brand names of Ambien and Stilnox). In Japan, Myslee was developed by Fujisawa Sanofi-Synthelabo, a joint venture between Fujisawa (now Astellas) and Sanofi-Aventis.