Japan stock market week to July 25

Tokyo saw a virtually flat market in the week ended July 25. The Nikkei 225 inched up 0.03%, to close at the 11,700 level, while the Topix index edged down 0.3%. The market started the review week firmly but recorded a steep daily drop on July 22 due to the yen's advance against the US dollar, influenced by China's decision to revalue its currency and discontinue the renminbi's peg to the dollar. However, the market rallied on the last trading day as investors gradually recognized that the near-term impact of the revaluation on Japanese corporate earnings would be limited. Some participants sat on the sidelines waiting for the forthcoming announcements of the April-June period corporate earnings.

The pharmaceutical index was down 0.4%, slightly underperforming the market. Takeda declined 1.1%, even though it announced that its US research organization has received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration for Rozerem (ramelteon) 8mg tablets for the treatment of insomnia (see also page 2). The drug is the first and only prescription insomnia drug not designated as a controlled substance by the US Drug Enforcement Administration. Compared with existing insomnia treatments, Rozerem is not associated with side effects such as cognitive and motor impairment, next-day residual effects or abuse potential. Also, Takeda's share performance did not respond to its previous week's announcement that it had acquired development and marketing rights to all dipeptidyl pepidase IV inhibitors (potential diabetes treatments) previously granted to PPD of the USA, under an agreement between the latter and Syrrx (Marketletter July 25). In March 2005, Takeda acquired Syrrx which is now named Takeda San Diego. PPD will receive an upfront payment of $15.0 million, plus development and sales milestones and revenue-based royalties.