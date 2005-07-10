Japan stock market week to July 4

Tokyo saw a rally in the week ended July 4, with a five-session winning streak. Factors which caused the recovery were positive economic data on Japan, the yen's weakness against the US dollar, a decline in crude oil prices and the firmness of New York markets. The Nikkei 225 rose 2.1% to close at the 11,600 mark for the first time in three months, while the Topix index was up 2.1%. Export-oriented electronics and autos, as well as some domestic economy-related stocks such as retailing companies, drew buying attention. The market was encouraged by the Bank of Japan's business sentiment report for the April-June period. The business confidence index for large manufacturers rose to 18 from 14 in the previous quarter, indicating the first improvement in three quarters backed by solid domestic demand. Meanwhile, May industrial production (seasonally adjusted) fell 2.3% month-on-month but the reported figure was better than the consensus forecast of a 2.5% drop.

The pharmaceutical index gained 2.7%, outperforming the market. Takeda went up 2.4%, overcoming a media report that US partner Abbott Laboratories has filed a law suit against the Japanese firm claiming that Takeda is overcharging Abbott for the main ingredient of the antiulcer drug Prevacid (lansoprazole), which is marketed by their joint venture TAP. Abbott says that Takeda forced TAP into extending to May 2015 the exclusive supply agreement which was originally set to expire in May 2005 and that Takeda's excess profits are $200.0-$300.0 million annually over a 10-year deal. Meanwhile, Takeda's share performance was somewhat helped by a report that its US subsidiary had submitted a New Drug Application to the Food and Drug Administration for the combination of the insulin-sensitizing antidiabetes drug Actos (pioglitazone) and sulfonylurea. Takeda expects to regain the top share in the US diabetes treatment market amid competition from GlaxoSmithKline's Avandia (rosiglitazone), which is marketed in combination forms with both sulfonylurea and metformin.