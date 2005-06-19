Thursday 18 June 2026

Japan stock market week to June 10

19 June 2005

Tokyo achieved a marginal advance in the week to June 13 following a seesaw movement. The Nikkei 225 rose 0.4%, to close above the 11,300 mark, while the Topix index also edged up 0.4%. Japan's Gross Domestic Product growth rate in real terms for the January-March period compared with the previous quarter was revised down to 1.2% from the preliminary report of 1.3%, while the annualized growth rate was lowered to 4.9% from 5.3%. However, capital spending in real terms was revised up to 2.4% growth from the preliminary report of 2.0%. The market was encouraged by firm capital spending, with the realization that the risks of a Japanese economic slowdown are limited. Export-oriented electronics and autos drew buying attention due to the yen's weakness against the US dollar.

The pharmaceutical index remained unchanged, underperforming the market. Chugai inched up 0.2%, reacting to the report that it has launched Actemra (tocilizumab), a humanized anti-human interleukin-6 receptor monoclonal antibody for the treatment of Castleman's disease, in Japan. The product is the world's first drug approved for this condition. This indication will generate only small revenues as an orphan drug, but tocilizumab is expected to receive approval for broad applications in the future in global markets, including the treatment of multiple myeloma, rheumatoid arthritis and Crohn's disease.

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