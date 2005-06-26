Japan stock market week to June 20

Tokyo saw an extended gain in the week to June 20, due to receding concerns about the direction of the Japanese economy. The Nikkei 225 rose 1.5% to close at 11,483.35. Although the index recorded the 11,500 level toward the end of the week, profit-taking of export-oriented stocks caused the market to decline on the last trading day. The Topix index rose 1.8%. In its June report, the government upgraded its judgement on the economy for the first time in 11 months, based on an improvement in personal spending and the employment situation. The report, however, says that some severe aspects remain, indicating that a fully-fledged recovery is yet to be seen because exports are weak and industrial production is flat. Machinery orders (seasonally adjusted) in April fell 1% month-on-month in contrast to a 2.2% decline estimated by research companies.

The pharmaceutical index remained unchanged, underperforming the market. Taisho advanced 1.6%, reacting to a media report that Taisho Toyama Pharmaceutical (a joint venture with Toyama for the marketing and promotion of prescription drugs) established a new marketing scheme in April with the setting-up of a division specialized in detailing to hospitals, in order to deal with the trends of in-patient treatment for acute ailment. Since its many prescription medicines have been on the drug price list for a long time and, with a dearth of new compounds, the company plans to expand promotion of its mainstay product, Clarith (clarithromycin), a macrolide antibiotic, until a new compound, T-3811 (currently in Phase III clinical trials), is launched.

Takeda gained 0.6%, reflecting the report by its US subsidiary that a study presented in the annual meeting of the American Diabetes Association showed that the type 2 diabetes drug Actos (pioglitazone) reduced C-reactive protein, a marker of inflammation. The study will contribute to increasing data, suggesting that Actos may have benefits beyond blood glucose control and an improvement in insulin resistance.