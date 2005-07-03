Japan stock market week to June 27

Tokyo saw a modest pullback in the week to June 27. The Nikkei 225 dropped 0.6%, to close at the 11,400 level, while the Topix index fell 0.8%. The market opened the review week firmly, with active participation of international investors backed by resumed expectation for the recovery of the Japanese economy. However, the market weakened toward the end of the week because of concerns about the negative impact on the global economy of a surge in crude oil prices. Although oil firm stocks rose based on this news, a broad range of major stocks including high technology issues, autos, steels and chemical companies lost ground. Investors were not encouraged by a positive report on business sentiment. The April-June 2005 index of business confidence of leading companies improved to 0.9 from 0.6 for the previous quarter, due to a recovery in personal spending. The improvement in the index took place for the first time in three quarters.

The pharmaceutical index was down 0.5%, performing nearly in line with the market. Sankyo declined 2.8% to close at this year's low, due to investors' concerns over the outcome of the company's general shareholders' meeting scheduled later this week. One of Sankyo's shareholders, M&A Consulting, has been addressing the opposition to the integration of Sankyo and Daiichi. Sankyo's share performance was not supported either by the announcement that its European subsidiary will this month launch Olmetec Plus (CS-866CMB), a combination compound of the angiotensin II receptor blocker Olmetec (olmesartan medoxomil) and the diuretic hydrochlorothiazide, in Germany.

Daiichi and Kissei fell 2.4% and 1.7%, respectively, without responding to a media report that the two companies are to enter the potentially-large Japanese market for the treatment of dysuria associated with overactive bladder. Both firms plan to market in the first half of 2006 KMD-3213 or silodosin, an oral selective alpha 1a blocker treatment for dysuria originated by Kissei.