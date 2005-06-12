Japan stock market week to June 6

Tokyo saw a flat market in the reporting week ended June 6, with stocks moving in a narrow price range. The Nikkei 225 remained unchanged, closing at the 11,200 level, while the Topix index inched up 0.3%. The market was directionless due to a lack of new trading incentives following the completion of earnings reports for the fiscal year to March 2005. Although some Japanese investors showed strong buying interest in companies with positive earnings growth prospects, foreign hedge funds reportedly refrained from active buying because they were failing to realize profits in recent movements. Players anticipate that unless foreign investors return as positive buyers, there may not be any substantial advance for the market.

The pharmaceutical index edged up 0.1%, performing in line with the market. The drug sector's activity likely reflects lackluster earnings growth prospects for the current fiscal year to March 2006 against solid results in the previous year. The pharmaceutical industry association reported favorable results for the fiscal year to March 2005 for 31 drugmakers, saying that their combined consolidated revenues rose 2.2% to 6,070.0 billion yen ($57.06 billion) and combined recurring income increased 7.4% to 1,290.0 billion yen. For the fiscal year to March 2006, recurring income is forecast to edge down 0.8% due to medical cost-containment measures.

Takeda closed up 0.9%, reflecting a media report that the company is set to expand its US business, in order to raise market share there in the intermediate term to 3% from 2% at present, with the planned launch of new drugs. This fall, the company expects to debut Ramelteon (TAK-375), a treatment for insomnia, currently on file. Lubiprostone (SPI-0211), for chronic idiopathic constipation and in-licensed from Sucampo Pharma (on file) will be launched in 2006. Moreover, Dimesna, a chemotherapy supportive care drug in-licensed from US firm BioNumerik and now in Phase III, will likely be marketed in the USA around 2007.