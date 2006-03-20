Japan stock market week to Mar 13, 2006

Tokyo saw a rally in the week ended March 13, backed by the Bank of Japan's policy change, the strength of New York market and the yen's depreciation against the US dollar. The Nikkei 225 was up 2.9%, to close at the 16,300 level, the highest since early February 2006, while the Topix Index gained 3.0%. The market welcomed the decision by the BOJ to terminate its five-year-long extremely loose monetary policy. Since players were nervously waiting for a possible policy change in the past month, the actual decision freed them from worries. Investors also found a relief in the BOJ's decision to keep short-term interest rates close to zero to mitigate concerns that the policy change could trigger a hike in interest rates.

The pharmaceutical index closed up 3.0% performing in line with the market. Shionogi leapt 7.2%, reflecting the fact that it has entered a basic agreement with Galderma KK, a Japanese subsidiary of Swiss firm Galderma, regarding a sales and marketing alliance for adapalene, a topical treatment of acne vulgaris. Under the deal, the two companies will co-promote the drug and Shionogi will obtain exclusive sales and distribution rights for the product for eight years from the launch. Galderma KK recently completed Phase III studies of the drug and plans to file a New Drug Application in Japan in the second quarter of 2006. Shionogi's price action was also supported by its new drug launch and development plan presented at its R&D meeting. In fiscal year ending March 2007, the company plans to market in Japan: a new immediate-release formulation of oxycodone for the treatment of cancer pain, licensed from Mundipharma AG of Switzerland; a new kit formulation of a carbapenem antibiotic Finibax (doripenem hydrate), originated by Shionogi; cetrorelix acetate for the prevention of premature ovulation, licensed from Zentaris AG of Germany and jointly developed with Nippon Kayaku: and new pediatric-use formulation of the anti-allergy agent Claritin (loratadine), licensed from Schering-Plough. In the fiscal year ending March 2007, the company plans to upgrade the clinical trial status of compounds which are in Phase IIa clinical trials at present, including S-013420, an oral macrolide antibiotic licensed from Enanta Pharmaceuticals of the USA.

Takeda rose 3.5%, overcoming the announcement in the previous week of its average 8% drug reimbursement price cut, significantly above the industry average of 6.7% (Marketletter March13). Investors felt that this negative element had already been factored into the share price and resumed focussing their attention to the company's earnings growth prospects.