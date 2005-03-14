Thursday 18 June 2026

Japan stock market week to March 7

14 March 2005

Tokyo saw an extended gain in the week to March 7. The Nikkei 225 rose 1.6% to close at 11,925.36, recovering the 11,900 level for the first time in 10 months, while the Topix index closed up 1.9%. The Nikkei 225 recorded an eight-day winning streak. Leading the Tokyo market's strength appears to be an increasing expectation that the Japanese economy will return to a recovery path soon. Such expectations could lift the ceiling for the market, which also forecasts that selling pressure from Japanese institutional investors prior to their fiscal year closing will ease in the near future. Some investors, however, see that the upturn of the market for the near term could be limited until the full buying attention turns to blue chips, including technologies and financial institutions.

The pharmaceutical index rose 1.7%, slightly outperforming the market. Takeda advanced 2.8%, reflecting the announcement that it has, with 3M Pharmaceuticals, entered into an exclusive co-development and joint-marketing agreement to collaborate on a topical treatment for cervical high-risk human papillomavirus infection and cervical dysplasia. The compound, now in a Phase I clinical trial, is a type of immune-response modifier molecule originated by 3M. IRMs are expected to act to stimulate the human body's immune system to fight cells and tumors. Based on the agreement, 3M and Takeda will share further development costs. After regulatory approval, the companies will jointly commercialize the compound in the USA and European Union.

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