Japan stock market week to May 16

Tokyo saw a substantial retreat in the week to May 16, with a five-session losing streak. The Nikkei 225 fell 2.0%, to close below the 11,000 mark, while the Topix index dropped 2.5%. The weakness was caused by a lack of trading incentives, the uncertain direction of New York markets and continued concerns about crude oil prices. A broad range of stocks met selling pressure, although select low-priced issues with favorable earnings reports drew buying attention of brokerage house dealers and individual investors. International investors remained cautious due to the uncertain economic prospects for Japan. March machinery orders managed to rise 1.9% month-on-month, but the government anticipates that orders during the April-June quarter will likely fall 3.1% quarter-on-quarter.

The pharmaceutical index declined 1.1% but outperformed the market. Tsumura advanced 6.6%, reacting to its solid results due to brisk demand for the company's prescription Chinese herbal medicines, particularly during February and March 2005 when influenza and pollen allergies were notable. Total consolidated sales were up 3.3% to 84.8 billion yen ($788.6 million) and operating income rose 6.6% to 12.0 billion yen. The company noted that 101 types of its Chinese herbal prescriptions out of total 129 recorded year-on-year increases.