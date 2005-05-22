Japan stock market week to May 16

Tokyo saw a substantial retreat in the week to May 16, with a five-session losing streak. The Nikkei 225 fell 2.0%, to close below the 11,000 mark, while the Topix index dropped 2.5%. The weakness was caused by a lack of trading incentives, the uncertain direction of New York markets and continued concerns about crude oil prices. A broad range of stocks met selling pressure, although select low-priced issues with favorable earnings reports drew buying attention of brokerage house dealers and individual investors. International investors remained cautious due to the uncertain economic prospects for Japan. March machinery orders managed to rise 1.9% month-on-month, but the government anticipates that orders during the April-June quarter will likely fall 3.1% quarter-on-quarter.
The pharmaceutical index declined 1.1% but outperformed the market. Tsumura advanced 6.6%, reacting to its solid results due to brisk demand for the company's prescription Chinese herbal medicines, particularly during February and March 2005 when influenza and pollen allergies were notable. Total consolidated sales were up 3.3% to 84.8 billion yen ($788.6 million) and operating income rose 6.6% to 12.0 billion yen. The company noted that 101 types of its Chinese herbal prescriptions out of total 129 recorded year-on-year increases.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
| Headless Content Management with Blaze