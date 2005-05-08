Japan stock market week to May 2

Tokyo saw a modest retreat in the week to May 2 (four trading days because April 29 was a national holiday in Japan). The Nikkei 225 edged down 0.6% but maintained the 11,000 level at close, while the Topix index was unchanged from the previous week. The market moved in a narrow price range with a lack of energy because many investors sat on the sidelines prior to the Golden Week holiday period and fully-fledged announcements of corporate earnings reports in the next few weeks. In particular, international investors continued to be net sellers of Japanese equities because they are waiting to find out the direction of New York markets and their impact on Tokyo. Reflecting the yen's appreciation against the US dollar, export-oriented high-technology stocks met selling pressure.

The pharmaceutical index remained flat week-on-week, slightly outperforming the market. Select drug stocks managed to rise, backed by positive news developments. Mitsubishi Pharma went up 3.2% after it announced, together with Mitsubishi Chemical (which currently holds 58.94% of Mitsubishi Pharma), that both firms will establish a holding company (planned name Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings) through a stock-for-stock exchange on October 1, 2005. Both will become wholly-owned subsidiaries of the new entity. Mitsubishi Pharma expects that the new scheme will expand strategic options to strengthen R&D and expand overseas infrastructure through alliances and to maximize synergies with the group's health care businesses. For each share of Mitsubishi Chemical common stock, a 0.5 share of the holding company's common stock will be provided and, for each share of Mitsubishi Pharma common stock, a 1.565 share of the holding company's common stock will be granted.

Sankyo gained 1.2%, reacting to its announcement that it will increase its annual dividend for the fiscal year to March 2005 to 40.0 yen per share (an interim dividend of 15.0 yen and year end 25.0 yen ) from 30.0 yen for the previous year, due to the expected increase in free cash flow as a result of the sale of the site of its Tanashi Plant.