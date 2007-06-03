Japan stock market week to May 28, 2007

Tokyo bounced back moderately in the week to May 28 following mixed movements. The Nikkei 225 edged 0.2% higher, to close at the 17,500 level, while the Topix index inched up 0.8%. The market was lacking new incentives and momentum because most Japanese corporations had completed the reporting of fiscal year ended March 2007 earnings results with generally solid forecasts for the new fiscal year. A substantial daily gain was noted in the last trading day, helped by the strength of New York markets ahead of the weekend. Players bought domestic economy-oriented issues, such as steels and non-ferrous metals. The pharmaceutical index dipped 0.2%, underperforming the market.

Ono Pharmaceuticals gained 1.9%, even though it reported a year-on-year decline in sales and earnings in the fiscal year ended March 2007 due to its above-industry-average price cut and a rise in R&D expenses. Sales fell 4.7% to 141.7 billion yen ($1.16 billion). Operating income dropped 7.2% to 52.8 billion yen, although the level exceeded the forecast of 50.8 billion yen. Sales of Opalmon (limaprost alfadex), for the improvement of the subjective symptoms and walking disability associated with acquired lumbar spinal canal stenosis, grew 3.7% to 33.8 billion yen. However, revenue from Kinedak (epalrestat), for the treatment of diabetic peripheral neuropathy, continued to decline a steep 18.4% to 17.3 billion yen because of intensive competition from generics approved in July 2005. Revenue from Onon capsule (pranlukast), a leukotrien receptor antagonist for the treatment of asthma and allergic rhinitis, edged up 1.1% to 26.8 billion yen overcoming a low occurrence of pollen allergy. Onon Dry Syrup formulation for pediatric use expanded 21.3% to 11.4 billion yen.

Kissei was up 0.9%, without being negatively influenced by its weak results due to a decline in turnover of some core products and a hike in sales promotion expenses for the launch in May 2006 of Urief (silodosin), for the treatment of dysuria associated with benign prostatic hyperplasia. Turnover was up only 0.3% to 64.2 billion yen. Recurring income was down 6.7% to 2.5 billion yen and net income fell 23.2% to 1.6 billion yen. Sales of Bezatol (bezafibrate), for the treatment of hyperlipidemia, edged down 7.9% to 9.8 billion yen. Revenue from Rizaben (tranilast), for the treatment of allergy and hypertrophic scarring, fell 9.2% to 2.2 billion yen. Sales of Salagen (pilocarpine), for the treatment of dry mouth, first marketed in September 2005, grew to 132.0 million yen from 58.0 million yen a year earlier. Urief generated new revenue of 1.4 billion yen.