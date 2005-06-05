Wednesday 19 November 2025

Japan stock market week to May 30

5 June 2005

Tokyo saw an extended advance in the week to May 30. The Nikkei 225 closed the review period up 1.0%, while the Topix index gained 0.4%. At the beginning of the week, market dynamics were basically weak due to a lack of new trading incentives, but this strengthened toward the end of the week with selective buying of some technology stocks which are backed by favorable earnings growth prospects for fiscal year to March 2006. The market was encouraged by the report that Japan's industrial production in April rose 2.2% month-on-month, in line with the consensus forecast. International hedge funds were reportedly recent sellers of Japanese equities, although the selling pressure from them is likely to be over in the near future.

The pharmaceutical index rose 0.4% but underperformed the market. Eisai went up 4.8% after its UK subsidiary received marketing authorization approval from the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency for the orodispersible tablets form of Aricept Evess (donepezil 5mg and 10mg). Aricept Evess simplifies administration for Alzheimer's disease patients who have difficulty swallowing tablets.

Nippon Shinyaku gained 1.4%, responding to its announcement that it has out-licensed its Trisenox (arsenic trioxide) injection 10mg, a drug for relapsed or refractory acute promyelocytic leukemia, to Jeil-Kirin Pharmaceutical, a Korean subsidiary of Kirin Brewery. Nippon Shinyaku in-licensed Trisenox from CTI Technologies, a unit of US firm Cell Therapeutics, in December 2002, obtaining the exclusive marketing rights in Korea, Taiwan and Japan.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Company News Directory



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

CSL to invest $1.5 billion in USA to manufacture plasma-derived therapies
Pharmaceutical
CSL to invest $1.5 billion in USA to manufacture plasma-derived therapies
18 November 2025
Biotechnology
FDA approves Epkinly combo for follicular lymphoma indications
18 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Grifols wins pediatric label expansion for THROMBATE III from FDA
18 November 2025
Biotechnology
ABL Bio enters license deal with Lilly
18 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
UK nuclear waste to galvanize new cancer treatments
18 November 2025
Biosimilars
Sandoz’s Tyruko first MS biosimilar launched in USA
18 November 2025
Biosimilars
EC green light for Remsima IV liquid formulation, first liquid IV infliximab
18 November 2025

Company Spotlight

Agomab Therapeutics
A clinical‑stage biotech company headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium, developing organ‑restricted therapies for fibrotic disease.




Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze