Japan stock market week to May 30

Tokyo saw an extended advance in the week to May 30. The Nikkei 225 closed the review period up 1.0%, while the Topix index gained 0.4%. At the beginning of the week, market dynamics were basically weak due to a lack of new trading incentives, but this strengthened toward the end of the week with selective buying of some technology stocks which are backed by favorable earnings growth prospects for fiscal year to March 2006. The market was encouraged by the report that Japan's industrial production in April rose 2.2% month-on-month, in line with the consensus forecast. International hedge funds were reportedly recent sellers of Japanese equities, although the selling pressure from them is likely to be over in the near future.

The pharmaceutical index rose 0.4% but underperformed the market. Eisai went up 4.8% after its UK subsidiary received marketing authorization approval from the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency for the orodispersible tablets form of Aricept Evess (donepezil 5mg and 10mg). Aricept Evess simplifies administration for Alzheimer's disease patients who have difficulty swallowing tablets.

Nippon Shinyaku gained 1.4%, responding to its announcement that it has out-licensed its Trisenox (arsenic trioxide) injection 10mg, a drug for relapsed or refractory acute promyelocytic leukemia, to Jeil-Kirin Pharmaceutical, a Korean subsidiary of Kirin Brewery. Nippon Shinyaku in-licensed Trisenox from CTI Technologies, a unit of US firm Cell Therapeutics, in December 2002, obtaining the exclusive marketing rights in Korea, Taiwan and Japan.