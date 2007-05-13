Japan stock market week to May 7, 2007

Tokyo rebounded in the week ended May 7 (three trading days only because May 3 and 4 were national holidays in Japan). The Nikkei 225 gained 1.6% to close at the 17,600 level, with a substantial daily advance in the last trading day, while the Topix index ended up 1.9%. The strength of overseas equity markets and the yen's depreciation against the US dollar and the euro caused the rally. Players recognized that Tokyo is lagging behind the major stock markets in the world. Some investors refrained from taking fresh positions due to the string of national holidays and the limited new trading ideas. However, the recent laggards as well as export-oriented stocks such as electronic and auto issues, which benefit from the weaker yen, received buying attention. The pharmaceutical index slid 0.4%, underperforming the market.

Kyowa Hakko leapt 6.9%, after it reported better-than-forecast results for the fiscal year ended March 2007 on growth in profits generated from pharmaceutical and chemical products (Marketletter May 7). Turnover was up 0.2% to 354.3 billion yen ($2.94 billion) and operating income surged 20.2% to 30.7 billion yen. Pharmaceutical sales fell due to the absence of the antifungal drug Itrizole (itraconazole), the marketing collaboration for which was terminated at the end of the previous fiscal year (21.5 billion yen in the fiscal March 2006 year). However, sales of the anti-allergy agent Allelock (olopatadine HCl) and the anti-inflammatory drug Durotep (fentanyl) expanded 5.5% and 4.4% to 21.0 billion yen and 14.1 billion yen, respectively. The company filed a New Drug Application with the US Food and Drug Administration for KW-6002 (istradefylline) for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and plans to out-license the drug after receiving the approval in the USA.

Daiichi Sankyo rose 0.3% reflecting a revision of its projections for the financial year ended March 2007. The turnover forecast was raised 4.5 billion yen from the previous 929.5 billion yen (down 0.1% year-on-year), reflecting strong growth in sales of two US subsidiaries and the weaker yen against the dollar and euro. The projection for net income was raised 7.5 billion yen from the initial estimate to 78.5 billion yen (down 19.0% year-on-year) thanks to extraordinary profits associated with the sale of fixed assets and securities, as well as the transfer of non-pharmaceutical businesses.