Thursday 18 June 2026

Japan stock market week to May 9

15 May 2005

Tokyo saw a modest rally in the week to May 9 (only two trading days because May 3, 4 and 5 were national holidays in Japan), helped by strength of New York markets during Japan's Golden Week holiday period. Another positive factor was the receded concern about protests in China; no such moves took place during the holiday season. The Nikkei 225 went up 1.5%, following a substantial daily gain on May 6 and a moderate retreat on May 9, while the Topix index rose 1.8%. Some investors sold on the strength of high-technology electronics and autos to realize profits. Market enthusiasm was mostly weak because players, in general, are waiting for earnings reports to be released in the next few weeks.

The pharmaceutical index advanced 1.9%, outperforming the market. SS Pharma rose 3.0% after it announced an upward revision of its consolidated earnings projections for the fiscal year to March 2005. The reasons for this are stronger-than-projected shipments of over-the-counter products related to influenza and pollen allergy in March and less-than-expected inventory adjustments by clients in association with the transfer of the company's prescription drugs to Hisamitsu Pharma. SS Pharma expects sales to be 64.4 billion yen ($611.8 million), 100.0 million yen more than the initial forecast, and for recurring income to reach 4.8 billion yen, 600.0 million yen higher than the original projection.

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