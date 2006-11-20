Saturday 8 November 2025

Japan stock market week to Nov 13, 2006

20 November 2006

Tokyo saw a retreat, with a four-session losing streak. The Nikkei 225 fell 2.1%, to close at the 16,000 level, while the Topix index dropped 3.0%. Japanese companies' first-half earnings reports thus far did not cause investors to activate buying, because fewer-than-expected firms reported upward revisions of their full-year outlook (see page 10). Additionally, players were discouraged by a month-on-month 7.4% decline in seasonally-adjusted machinery orders for September against the consensus projection of a 2.2% increase. The poor reading caused concerns about a possible slowing of the Japanese economy. A broad range of stocks, including domestic economy-oriented issues such as real estate and natural resources, met selling pressure.

The pharmaceutical index ended off 4.2%, underperforming the market. Daiichi Sankyo declined 9.1%, even though its first-half results were in line with its upward revision in October 2006 which incorporated stronger-than-initially-targeted growth of its mainstay anti-hypertensive drug olmesartan (Benicar in the USA, Olmetec in Japan and Europe). Turnover rose 7.5% year-on-year to 485.8 billion yen ($4.13 billion), while operating income fell 2.5% to 78.4 billion yen reflecting a hike in R&D and other selling, general and administrative expenses. In contrast, net income jumped 35.3% to 66.9 billion yen, thanks to extraordinary income of 20.6 billion yen from the sale of its non-pharmaceutical operations which offset one-off losses associated with the business integration and restructuring.

Tanabe lost 3.2%, without being helped by its better-than-initially-projected first-half results, due to continued growth of core products and a year-on-year edging down in SG&A expenses. Turnover was up 2.3% year-on-year to 85.5 billion yen, above the plan of 82.5 billion yen. Operating income declined 5.5% to 14.1 billion yen, reflecting a hike in costs and expenses. Net income expanded 16.6% to 9.5 billion yen because of the absence of substantial extraordinary losses.

