Wednesday 17 June 2026

Japan stock market week to Nov 14

19 September 2013

Tokyo extended gains in the week ended May 5 (three trading days only because April 29 and May 5 were national holidays in Japan). The Nikkei  225 finished 1.1% higher, to close at the 14,000 level, a four-month  high, while the Topix index rose 1.2%. Investors were encouraged by the  weaker yen against the US dollar and the solid performance of New York  markets with the recognition that interest cuts by the Federal Reserve  Board are likely to pause in the near term. High technology issues and  financial stocks drew buying attention. However, the overall market was  rather directionless because of the string of "Golden Week" holidays and  forthcoming earnings reports after these. The pharmaceutical index  inched up 0.3%, underperforming the market.

Kyorin advanced 3.7% after it entered into a license agreement with  SkyePharma of the UK on Flutiform (formoterol and fluticasone,  fixed-dose combination), an anti-asthmatic agent presently under  development in Europe and the USA (Marketletter April 28). Kyorin  obtained exclusive rights for clinical development, sales and marketing  of the drug in Japan. Elsewehre, the drug has been licensed to Abbott in  the USA and Mundipharma for the rest of the world excluding America.

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