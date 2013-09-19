Japan stock market week to Nov 14

Tokyo extended gains in the week ended May 5 (three trading days only because April 29 and May 5 were national holidays in Japan). The Nikkei 225 finished 1.1% higher, to close at the 14,000 level, a four-month high, while the Topix index rose 1.2%. Investors were encouraged by the weaker yen against the US dollar and the solid performance of New York markets with the recognition that interest cuts by the Federal Reserve Board are likely to pause in the near term. High technology issues and financial stocks drew buying attention. However, the overall market was rather directionless because of the string of "Golden Week" holidays and forthcoming earnings reports after these. The pharmaceutical index inched up 0.3%, underperforming the market.

Kyorin advanced 3.7% after it entered into a license agreement with SkyePharma of the UK on Flutiform (formoterol and fluticasone, fixed-dose combination), an anti-asthmatic agent presently under development in Europe and the USA (Marketletter April 28). Kyorin obtained exclusive rights for clinical development, sales and marketing of the drug in Japan. Elsewehre, the drug has been licensed to Abbott in the USA and Mundipharma for the rest of the world excluding America.