Japan stock market week to Sept 4, 2006

Tokyo saw a robust rebound in the week to September 4. The Nikkei 225 advanced 3.8% to close at the 16,300 level, the highest since the mid-May, while the Topix index rose 3.1%. The firmness of New York markets and the absence of the steep appreciation of the yen against the US dollar supported Tokyo's strength. The market was not affected by the mixed readings of economic indicators. The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate in July fell to 4.1% from 4.2% in June, in line with the consensus estimate, and the ratio of employment offers to employment seekers was the highest in 14 years. However, industrial production in July fell 0.9% from June, against the consensus estimate of a 0.6% increase.

The pharmaceutical index gained 1.7% but underperformed the market. Astellas ended up 2.8%, despite its agreement announced in the previous week with Sanofi-Aventis KK in Japan to discontinue at the end of September 2006 the marketing alliance for the ketolide antibiotic Ketek (telithromycin). Sanofi-Aventis will market the drug from October. The move is seen to represent Astellas' strategy of concentrating on its Japanese business in its core therapeutic areas of cardiovascular and gastrointestinal drugs.

Daiichi Sankyo rose 2.2%, reacting to its agreement with Ajinomoto for granting the former global rights to develop, manufacture and market the latter's anti-diabetes agent AJD101 and related compounds. Preclinical studies suggest that AJD101 stimulates insulin-independent glucose uptake by directly activating the insulin signaling pathway. Based on the accord, Daiichi Sankyo will make an upfront payment of 4.6 billion yen ($39.6 million), milestone payments and post-marketing royalties to Ajinomoto. The media has reported that Daiichi Sankyo is set to re-enter the anti-diabetes drug market with the scheduled filing in the USA of a new indication for the cholesterol lowering drug WelChol (colesevelam HCl), in-licensed from Genzyme, that of diabetes treatment. The company is also developing other anti-diabetes drugs including CS-011 (rivoglitazone), a peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor gamma agonist in Phase II clinical trial in the USA and Europe (Phase I in Japan) and CS-917, a gluconeogenesis inhibitor originated by Sankyo and Metabasis in Phase II clinical trial in the USA and Europe. The company's anti-diabetes drug Noscal (troglitazone) was withdrawn from the global market in 2000 due to side effect cases.