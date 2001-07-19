Japan to revise drug information

The Japanese government has put forward a plan to survey how druginformation, including package inserts, is used by medical professionals and determine more effective means for disseminating this data.
At the same time, the drug safety regulators will develop a package insert format that is easy to understand by health care professionals and standardize terminology for subjective symptoms and adverse reactions, reports Pharma Japan.
