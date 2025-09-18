Japan To Set Up "FDA" In 2001

When government ministries are reorganized in 2001, Japan's Ministry ofHealth and Welfare will create an agency modeled on the US Food and drug Administration by combining the Pharmaceutical and Medical Safety Bureau with the Environmental Health Bureau, reports Kyodo News.
The Pharmaceutical and Medical Safety Bureau now has responsibility for areas such as the manufacturing and importing of medicines and medical instruments, and researching the side effects of new medicines and other safety measures, Ministry officials noted, while for its part the Environmental Health Bureau oversees the importing and testing of foreign food products, food sanitation and policies to help prevent the outbreak of food poisoning. Areas that currently straddle two different bureaux, such as food additives and nutrition supplements, will be unified under the new bureau, they said.
The reorganization calls for the MHW to be merged with the Labor Ministry. The nine bureaux and the MHW secretariat, plus the five bureaux and the secretariat that currently make up the Labor Ministry, will be combined to form 11 bureaux and one secretariat, said the report.
