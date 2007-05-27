Japan to up generics' market share to 30%

Japan's Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare plans to increase the market share of generic drugs from 16.8% on a volume basis in fiscal 2004 to over 30% by 2012, Health Minister Hakuo Yanagisawa revealed at a meeting of the Council on Economic and Fiscal Policy, an advisory panel to the Prime Minister, within the Cabinet Office, this month.
In an attempt to achieve this goal, the Ministry will not only urge generic drug manufacturers to supply generic drugs consistently and provide appropriate information on these, but also inform medical professionals and consumers on matters such as their bioequivalence to the original drugs. In addition, the Ministry will study effective tools to promote the use of generic drugs based on the verification of the introduction of an "approval column" for allowing a change from branded drugs to generics in the prescription form.
According to material submitted by the Council members from the private sector, when generic drugs account for 30% and 40% of the prescription drug market share, some 500.0 billion yen ($4.14 billion) and 880.0 billion yen in medical cost will be saved, respectively. The Council's plan will be included in the Basic Policies for Economic and Fiscal Management and Structural Reform 2007, to be published by the government in June.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Sign up to receive email updates
Join industry leaders for a daily roundup of biotech & pharma news
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze