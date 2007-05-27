Sunday 26 October 2025

Japan to up generics' market share to 30%

27 May 2007

Japan's Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare plans to increase the market share of generic drugs from 16.8% on a volume basis in fiscal 2004 to over 30% by 2012, Health Minister Hakuo Yanagisawa revealed at a meeting of the Council on Economic and Fiscal Policy, an advisory panel to the Prime Minister, within the Cabinet Office, this month.

In an attempt to achieve this goal, the Ministry will not only urge generic drug manufacturers to supply generic drugs consistently and provide appropriate information on these, but also inform medical professionals and consumers on matters such as their bioequivalence to the original drugs. In addition, the Ministry will study effective tools to promote the use of generic drugs based on the verification of the introduction of an "approval column" for allowing a change from branded drugs to generics in the prescription form.

According to material submitted by the Council members from the private sector, when generic drugs account for 30% and 40% of the prescription drug market share, some 500.0 billion yen ($4.14 billion) and 880.0 billion yen in medical cost will be saved, respectively. The Council's plan will be included in the Basic Policies for Economic and Fiscal Management and Structural Reform 2007, to be published by the government in June.

