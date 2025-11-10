Japan Tobacco To Focus On Pharmaceuticals

Japan Tobacco has said that it will focus the development of its pharmaceutical business under the auspices of its diversification strategy, and hopes to achieve profits in this sector within 10 years, according to local reports.
In the six months from April to September 1995, the company said that sales from pharmaceuticals amounted to 1.7 billion yen ($16.7 million). The firm's only pharmaceutical product todate is an anti- emetic developed jointly with Yoshitomi Pharmaceutical.
For the full year, sales from pharmaceuticals are expected to be 3 billion yen.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze