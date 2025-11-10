Japan Tobacco To Focus On Pharmaceuticals

Japan Tobacco has said that it will focus the development of its pharmaceutical business under the auspices of its diversification strategy, and hopes to achieve profits in this sector within 10 years, according to local reports.

In the six months from April to September 1995, the company said that sales from pharmaceuticals amounted to 1.7 billion yen ($16.7 million). The firm's only pharmaceutical product todate is an anti- emetic developed jointly with Yoshitomi Pharmaceutical.

For the full year, sales from pharmaceuticals are expected to be 3 billion yen.