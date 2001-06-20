Saturday 9 August 2025

Japanese $16 million genome project

20 June 2001

In October, the Japanese Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare willbegin a two-year, 2 billion yen ($16.2 million) genome project aimed at developing drugs to treat major illness and diseases, ministry sources told the Nihon Keizai Shimbun.

The Japanese National Cancer Research Institute and the Institute of Physical and Chemical Research will jointly study genome data from 1,000 patients with cancer, diabetes, high blood pressure, dementia and asthma. The findings will be available on the Internet and are expected to speed the development of new drugs and customized medical care.

Using an analytical method developed by the University of Tokyo's Institute of Medical Science, genetic data from healthy volunteers will be compared with data from those suffering from an illness so that faulty genes can be identified, it was noted.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK





More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Iovance Bio updates on Amtagvi
Biotechnology
Iovance Bio updates on Amtagvi
8 August 2025
Biotechnology
Shareholders strongly echo Gilead’s successful quarter claims
8 August 2025
Generics
India’s pharma surge through generic drug boom
8 August 2025
Pharmaceutical
AbbVie’s upadacitinib holds potential to cement dominant place in alopecia areata
8 August 2025
Biotechnology
T-cell engagers poised to reshape cancer immunotherapy market
8 August 2025
Biotechnology
GSK wins $370 million in settlement with BioNTech
8 August 2025
Pharmaceutical
Boehringer’s CT-155 meets primary endpoint in schizophrenia
8 August 2025

Company Spotlight

Nanoscope Therapeutics
A clinical-stage biotechnology company developing gene therapies for retinal degenerative diseases.




Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze