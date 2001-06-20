Japanese $16 million genome project

In October, the Japanese Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare willbegin a two-year, 2 billion yen ($16.2 million) genome project aimed at developing drugs to treat major illness and diseases, ministry sources told the Nihon Keizai Shimbun.
The Japanese National Cancer Research Institute and the Institute of Physical and Chemical Research will jointly study genome data from 1,000 patients with cancer, diabetes, high blood pressure, dementia and asthma. The findings will be available on the Internet and are expected to speed the development of new drugs and customized medical care.
Using an analytical method developed by the University of Tokyo's Institute of Medical Science, genetic data from healthy volunteers will be compared with data from those suffering from an illness so that faulty genes can be identified, it was noted.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze