Japanese $16 million genome project

In October, the Japanese Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare willbegin a two-year, 2 billion yen ($16.2 million) genome project aimed at developing drugs to treat major illness and diseases, ministry sources told the Nihon Keizai Shimbun.

The Japanese National Cancer Research Institute and the Institute of Physical and Chemical Research will jointly study genome data from 1,000 patients with cancer, diabetes, high blood pressure, dementia and asthma. The findings will be available on the Internet and are expected to speed the development of new drugs and customized medical care.

Using an analytical method developed by the University of Tokyo's Institute of Medical Science, genetic data from healthy volunteers will be compared with data from those suffering from an illness so that faulty genes can be identified, it was noted.