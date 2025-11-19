JAPANESE CORPORATE NEWS IN BRIEF

- Chugai has issued a profits and sales warning saying that there will be a slowdown in 1994 because of the Japanese government's measures to cut health care spending. The group anticipates that profits will advance only 2.8% to around 17.5 billion yen ($165.6 million). In 1993, Chugai's profits surged ahead 16.2%. Sales in 1993 grew 5.7%, while in 1994 they are expected to advance 4.3% to 158 billion yen ($1.5 billion).

- Analysts at broker Lehman Brothers believe that sales and profits for 1993 at Ono Pharmaceutical could be better than company expectations, which were revised up last fall. The analysts suggest that sales of Ono's treatment for diabetic neuropathy, Kinedak (epalrestat) will be 23.5-24 billion yen ($222.4 million), compared with the company forecast of 22.6 billion yen. They also suggest that sales of Cataclot (sodium ozagrel), a cerebral infarction treatment, will make sales of 12-13 billion yen, Ono expects sales of 12.1 billion yen.