Japanese Cos Post Unconsolidated Results

Leading Japanese pharmaceutical companies are posting fiscal results for the year ended March 31, 1995, with evidence of good increases in earnings. This has mainly been brought about by increased profit margins and a decrease in costs. Also, the government reduction in drug prices for this year has been less harsh than expected. It is noted that some of the company forecasts for the current fiscal year are not encouraging.
The following firms have announced unconsolidated financial results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 1995:
Sankyo announced unconsolidated pretax profits of 83.5 billion yen ($957.8 million), an increase of 3.9%. Net profits rose 1% to 37.2 billion. Sales for the year were slightly higher at 401.5 billion yen, a 1.5% rise on the previous year. Cost reduction aided earnings at Sankyo, while the company was negatively affected by the price reduction imposed by the government on its anticholesterol agent Mevalotin (pravastatin).
