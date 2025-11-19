JAPANESE COs TOO DEPENDENT ON HOME MKT

US, European and Japanese pharmaceutical companies each dominate their domestic markets, and the US and European companies are also fairly global in terms of sales, but Japanese pharmaceutical companies are heavily dependent on their home market, according to a series of reports by Datamonitor, which looks at the three markets. In an environment that is focused on health care reform, Japanese drug companies may now need to expand their businesses into foreign markets in order to stay competitive.

Nine of the top 10 slots in the Japanese pharmaceutical market are held by Japan-based companies. These companies are very dependent on their home market, much more so than the European and US pharmaceutical companies, says Datamonitor.

All the companies listed in the table below derive over 90% of their total sales from the Japanese market, with the exception of Tanabe. However, it should be noted that Japanese firms have "hidden" their efforts at internationalization in the form of licensed sales; for example Sankyo licenses out the lipid-lowering agent pravastatin to the US company Bristol-Myers Squibb, which markets it as Pravachol. Similarly, Daiichi licenses an antibiotic, ofloxacin, to the German drug company Hoechst, which markets the product as Tarivid.