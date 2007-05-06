Thursday 10 April 2025

Japanese Court upholds Vical's DNA delivery patent

6 May 2007

San Diego, USA-based biopharmaceutical firm Vical says that the Japanese Intellectual Property High Court has upheld patent number 3250802, which protects the company's core DNA delivery technology. The Court also confirmed that the group which originally challenged the patent would not be appealing its decision.

Vical president Vijay Samant said that the ruling bolsters the firm's position in non-viral gene delivery, and would allow it to expand its intellectual property holdings in markets around the world.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Big pharma drug licensing from China hits record high
Biotechnology
Big pharma drug licensing from China hits record high
9 April 2025
Pharmaceutical
Russian pharma market grew 10% to 2.85 trillion roubles in 2024
9 April 2025
Biotechnology
ValoTx lures J&J exec to be its CEO
9 April 2025
Pharmaceutical
AbbVie wins EC nod for new Rinvoq indication
9 April 2025
Pharmaceutical
Buntanetap shows early potential for Parkinson’s-related dementia
9 April 2025
Pharmaceutical
FDA removes REMS requirement from Idorsia’s Tryvio label
9 April 2025
Biotechnology
New Third Rock company emerges from stealth with $121 million financing
9 April 2025

Company Spotlight

A KCL spin-out developing immunoglobulin E (IgE) antibodies to treat cancer.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze