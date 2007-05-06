Japanese Court upholds Vical's DNA delivery patent

San Diego, USA-based biopharmaceutical firm Vical says that the Japanese Intellectual Property High Court has upheld patent number 3250802, which protects the company's core DNA delivery technology. The Court also confirmed that the group which originally challenged the patent would not be appealing its decision.

Vical president Vijay Samant said that the ruling bolsters the firm's position in non-viral gene delivery, and would allow it to expand its intellectual property holdings in markets around the world.