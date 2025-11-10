Japanese Drug Bill: New Drugs Dominate

Pharmaceuticals which first received a National Health Insurance price listing within the last six years represented 29.6% of usage of all drugs on the NHI list in June 1993, a study by the Japanese Ministry of Health and Welfare has revealed. Products listed within the last 10 years accounted for 55.5% of total drug expenditures, a proportion which has been rising since 1989, it added.

The study also found that the total market share held by drugs listed within the previous six years had been 32.7% in June 1989, rising to 33.9% for June 1991 before falling back to 29.6% in June 1993.

The MHW's Health Insurance Bureau, which conducted the study, decided to look at products listed for six years because after this period their usage tends to decline, comments Pharma Japan. This is partly due to the introduction of generic competition, after the re-examination period is completed. The Bureau also noted that while the switch to newer drugs is widely believed to be the reason why the ratio of drug costs to total medical expenditures does not fall, even with the NHI price revisions, in fact the switch appears not to take place over one or two years, but over a longer period of time.