Japanese Drug Law "Failed To Stop HIV Tragedy"

Revision of japan's Pharmaceutical Affairs Law in 1979, in the wake of the quinoform/subacute myeloopticoneuropathy disaster, failed to prevent the widespread infection of hemophiliacs with HIV in the 1980s after having been administered infected blood products (Marketletters passim), says an editorial in The Japan Times.

On March 29, the seven-year legal battle by 458 infected hemophiliacs against the Ministry of Health and Welfare and five drugmakers was finally concluded. The defendants agreed to proposals by the Tokyo and Osaka District Courts that they pay 45 million yen ($422,325) in compensation to each hemophiliac bringing a suit, or to the next of kin of the 166 plaintiffs who have already died, plus 150,000 yen ($1,414) per month to each claimant who goes on to develop AIDS. The terms of the court-mediated settlement will serve as a guideline for a further 1,400 hemophiliacs who are now HIV-positive as a result of having been administered the infected blood, but who did not join in the class-action suit.

The five firms (Chemo Sero Therapeutic Research Institute, Baxter Ltd, Bayer Yakuhin Ltd, Green Cross Corp and Zoki Pharmaceutical Co) have apologized to the plaintiffs. Baxter president Bob Hurley said: "we cannot express in words how deeply we have reflected on what we did," and added: "we swear to make more efforts not to allow such a tragedy."