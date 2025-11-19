JAPANESE DRUG PRICE CUTS SURVEY

For the top 12 Japanese pharmaceutical manufacturers, the April 1 drug reimbursement price cuts fell in the 5% to 9% range, and for seven of them the cuts were below the average 6.6%, according to a survey by the journal Pharma Japan.

The average price cuts for these 12 firms in 1994 and 1992 were as follows:

Company April 1994 April 1992 Takeda 6%-6.5% mid-8% Sankyo about 9% 6.1% Yamanouchi about 6% 6.4% Shionogi under 5% 9% Fujisawa about 7% under 9% Eisai 8% level 7% level Tanabe under 4.6% 5.9% Daiichi 6.8% 8.1% Chugai 5.6% 5.7% Dainippon 6.7% 7.0% Banyu 5.5% 5.1% Ono Pharma 0.14% 0% Source: Pharma Japan