Wednesday 1 October 2025

Japanese Firms "Must Apologize For HIV"

26 February 1996

The task of achieving a genuine settlement with over 2,000 people in Japan, including 1,806 hemophiliacs, who became infected with HIV through the use of contaminated blood products should begin with "the deepest and most heartfelt apology possible" from the pharmaceutical companies involved in this "human catastrophe," according to an editorial in The Japan Times.

Minister of Health and Welfare Naoto Kan has already apologized on behalf of the MHW for "inflicting heavy damage on the innocent patients," and for "the belated recognition of the Ministry's responsibility for the case" (Marketletter February 19). However, says the Japan Times, "the drug firms cannot escape blame simply because of the health Ministry's failure to order them to withdraw unheated blood products from the market. It should continue with acknowledgement of individual responsibility, not prolonged denials behind a smokescreen of disingenuous claims of ignorance."

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK





More ones to watch >




Today's issue

HHS warns of major furloughs as shutdown threat looms
Pharmaceutical
HHS warns of major furloughs as shutdown threat looms
30 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Full-Life raises $77 million to boost radiopharma pipeline
30 September 2025
Biotechnology
AnaptysBio rises on plans to split company
30 September 2025
Biotechnology
Elahere UK list price should match USA or it won’t be launched, AbbVie warns
30 September 2025
Biotechnology
Star Therapeutics announces $125 million Series D financing
30 September 2025
Biotechnology
New investors for Biomunex Pharmaceuticals
30 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Enanta up 92% as zelicapavir’s RSV journey goes on
30 September 2025

Company Spotlight

Mineralys Therapeutics




Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze