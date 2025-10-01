Japanese Firms "Must Apologize For HIV"

The task of achieving a genuine settlement with over 2,000 people in Japan, including 1,806 hemophiliacs, who became infected with HIV through the use of contaminated blood products should begin with "the deepest and most heartfelt apology possible" from the pharmaceutical companies involved in this "human catastrophe," according to an editorial in The Japan Times.
Minister of Health and Welfare Naoto Kan has already apologized on behalf of the MHW for "inflicting heavy damage on the innocent patients," and for "the belated recognition of the Ministry's responsibility for the case" (Marketletter February 19). However, says the Japan Times, "the drug firms cannot escape blame simply because of the health Ministry's failure to order them to withdraw unheated blood products from the market. It should continue with acknowledgement of individual responsibility, not prolonged denials behind a smokescreen of disingenuous claims of ignorance."
