Japanese Firms Reorganizing R&D

Japanese pharmaceutical companies are reorganizing their researchfacilities in a bid to match the technological ability of their US and European competitors, according to Nihon Keizai Shimbun.
Ajinomoto has recently switched from having a centralized research laboratory to four separate units covering food, drugs, amino acids and fermentation, thus adopting a western-style focus, while Hayashibara is planning to merge four of its affiliated R&D companies.
Tanabe Seiyaku has also decided to merge its three drug development laboratories in order to speed up the process between the discovery of promising compounds and marketing the finished drugs.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze