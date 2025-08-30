Japanese Firms Reorganizing R&D

Japanese pharmaceutical companies are reorganizing their researchfacilities in a bid to match the technological ability of their US and European competitors, according to Nihon Keizai Shimbun.

Ajinomoto has recently switched from having a centralized research laboratory to four separate units covering food, drugs, amino acids and fermentation, thus adopting a western-style focus, while Hayashibara is planning to merge four of its affiliated R&D companies.

Tanabe Seiyaku has also decided to merge its three drug development laboratories in order to speed up the process between the discovery of promising compounds and marketing the finished drugs.