Japanese govt eases Rx reimbursement

Japan will now reimburse patients using some drugs and medical treatments not covered by government medical insurance at the same time as those covered by the plan. While some restrictions still remain, the government has committed itself to increasing the exemptions to include more drugs and medical technologies, reports the Jiji Press.
It is also reported that the government is modifying its current system for drug trials to ease patient access to currently-unapproved drugs.
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