JAPANESE GOVT HEALTH SPENDING

The budget estimates for Japan's ministry of Health and Welfare (Koseisho) in fiscal 1994, which have this month been approved by the Cabinet, envisage total expenditures of 13,610.9 billion yen ($128.8 billion), which is an increase of 3.3% over the current year, reports Pharma Japan.

Pharmaceutical-related provisions for the year include increased emphasis on drug safety, with the provision of more information on adverse drug reactions which will include the setting-up of an emergency telephone line and the establishment of an information database.

There is also to be more money available for research and development into orphan drug products, following the introduction on October 1, 1993 of amendments to the Pharmaceutical Affairs Law aimed at encouraging orphan drug R&D. The government finally agreed to the Ministry's request for subsidies in this area to be doubled to 400 million yen next year, after initially refusing the request.