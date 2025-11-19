Wednesday 19 November 2025

JAPANESE GOVT MOVES ON GENERICS

17 April 1994

The Pharmaceutical Affairs Bureau of Japan's Ministry of Health and Welfare has warned generic drug manufacturers that it is taking a tougher attitude towards supplies of their products and their listing on the National Health Insurance drug tariff.

The Economic Affairs Division of the PAB has said that generics approved by March 15, 1994, will be listed on the tariff in July, provided that applications were received from manufacturers by April 5. However, it warns that action will be taken against generics makers whose marketing practices are found to be questionable, and also against companies which have failed to supply listed products since the last NHI listing in July 1992. The Division also warns that products whose availability has not been reliable may not be listed, and criticizes the excessive numbers of brands which are available for certain products, and their pack sizes.

This new tougher stance has been echoed by Kunikazu Teshima, director of the pharmaceutical and cosmetics division of the PAB, who told generic manufacturers not to commence production if they have no intention of placing the products on the market, and also to ascertain that none of their products which are currently on the market could be involved in a patent dispute. This comment, notes Pharma Japan, refers to the number of such disputes which have arisen over the past few years.

