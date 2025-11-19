Japanese Health Products Exports Up 2.5% in 1994

Japanese manufacturers exported pharmaceuticals, medical devices and related products worth $4.34 billion in 1994, an increase of 2.5% over 1993's total of $4.23 billion, according to the Japan Medical Products International trade Association.
Exports of Japanese pharmaceuticals rose 6.6% year-on-year to $1.3 billion, with raw materials accounting for 70% of the total and finished products for 30%.
Antibiotics Exports, Imports Down The largest group of Japanese pharmaceutical exports was antibiotics, but these declined 0.7% to a level of $586.9 million last year. Overseas sales of provitamins and vitamins, with their derivatives and intermixtures, increased 11.2% to $328.7 million, while exports of amino acids advanced 9.4% to a total of $106.2 million, according to the Association.
