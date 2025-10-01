Japanese HIV Blood: Companies Apologize

The seven-year court battle by Japanese hemophiliacs infected with HIV as a result of being administered infected blood should finally draw to a close by the end of this month, following an official apology by the five pharmaceutical companies accused of distributing the untreated blood and the companies' acceptance of a court-mediated compromise (Marketletters passim).

Baxter, Bayer Yakuhin, Chemo Sero Therapeutic Research Institute and Green Cross Corp have agreed to the proposal by the Tokyo and Osaka District Courts that they pay 60% of the agreed compensation of 45 million yen ($380,000) to each of the 401 plaintiffs, who are either victims themselves or relatives of those who have already died, plus 150,000 yen ($1,422) per month to each victim who goes on to develop AIDS. The fifth firm, Nippon Zoki Pharmaceutical, has suggested that it is also ready to reach a compromise. The share paid by each company should be in accordance with the share of the market in untreated blood products which it held in 1993, the court proposes, and the government is to pay the other 40%. The courts have also proposed that the government should set up a treatment and research center for AIDS.

The plaintiffs are expected to accept the settlement ahead of the March 29 deadline set by the two courts to conclude the case.