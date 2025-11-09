Sunday 9 November 2025

Japanese Invest In UK's Peptide Therapeutics

18 June 1995

British pharmaceutical firm Peptide Therapeutics has entered into a development and licensing agreement with Mochida Pharmaceutical of Japan. Virginia Bottomley, the UK Secretary of State for Health, and others involved in the biotechnology inward investment campaign Prescribe UK (Marketletters passim) have been thanked for their support.

The agreement follows Prescribe UK's roadshow tour of Japan and Korea in March of this year. Commenting in a recent press conference to announce the Mochida/Peptide collaboration, Mrs Bottomley said that Prescribe UK was set up "to produce just this kind of thing" and that the Mochida deal was a "tremendous step forward" for the British biotechnology industry which was "second to none." Dr Mochida, chairman of the company, thanked Mrs Bottomley and other members of the Prescribe UK team, for the part they played in facilitating the deal.

First Rights For Mochida Under the terms of the collaboration agreement Mochida will get the first right of refusal to negotiate the Japanese development and marketing license on all of Peptide's existing and future products. In exchange, Peptide will receive an equity investment valued at around L7 million ($4.4 million) as well as additional milestone payments, license fees and sales royalties (details of which the companies have not specified) upon conclusion of further licensing agreements.

