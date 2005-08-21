Japanese medical costs reach 31,400B yen in FY 2004

Japan's national medical bill is estimated to have risen 2% during the last financial year to reach a total of 31,400 billion yen ($287.45 billion), its highest level ever, according to the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare.
However, this rate of rise was 0.1% lower than that for the previous year, when a 30% co-payment was introduced for insured people, in order to curb rising costs.
Also for the first time, the percentage of spending represented by seniors' medical costs was over 40% in FY2004, at 40.6%, having risen 3.8% to 470.0 billion yen.
