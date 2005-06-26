Japanese MoF panel urges Rx cost curbs

Japan's Ministry of Finance's Fiscal System Council has noted the need to promote "selection and concentration" in the national health care budget, in order to maximize limited public health care resources through a fundamental view of the extent of health insurance coverage.
In the Council's recommendation for fiscal 2006's budget, which has this month been submitted to Finance Minister Sadakazu Taniguchi, it notes the need to: - expand and operate flexibly the mixed medical care system (simultaneous services, some of which are covered by health insurance, but others are not) and the special medical expenditure system (hospital care using advanced treatments not covered by insurance; and to review: - health insurance coverage of daily hospital costs, including meals and accommodation; - the current National Health Insurance price system in order to promote the use of generic drugs; and - the health insurance coverage of medicines which are similar to over-the-counter products.
