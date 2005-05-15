Japanese pharma industry consolidates to globalize by P Reed Maurer

A favorite game in Japanese pharmaceutical circles these days is to speculate on the next merger candidates, or the possibility of another Roche/Chugai-type deal. Rumors are as abundant as home office visitors to Tokyo. Amazing how many people are convinced of specific combinations without one shred of hard evidence to support their assumptions.
But get inside the head of many senior executives in the local industry and you will find them preoccupied with another question: "how do we expand outside Japan?" "Go west young man" is an old American adage from the 19th century when the frontier west of the Mississippi promised wealth and land. The frontier today for Japanese pharma is also the west, meaning the USA and Europe.
Some months ago, I personally met with the senior executives of 19 Japanese companies. Not one indicated their top priority was to concentrate on the Japanese market. They view their survival as synonymous with globalization, ie, expansion to the west. To be more specific, the top priority is the US market. A distant second is Europe, particularly the UK and Germany, as other countries in the European Union are a mystery. China and India are a third priority. No other region is on the radar screen now or in the foreseeable future. Forget Africa, the Middle East, South America and South East Asia.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze