Saturday 8 November 2025

Japanese pharma industry consolidates to globalize by P Reed Maurer

15 May 2005

A favorite game in Japanese pharmaceutical circles these days is to speculate on the next merger candidates, or the possibility of another Roche/Chugai-type deal. Rumors are as abundant as home office visitors to Tokyo. Amazing how many people are convinced of specific combinations without one shred of hard evidence to support their assumptions.

But get inside the head of many senior executives in the local industry and you will find them preoccupied with another question: "how do we expand outside Japan?" "Go west young man" is an old American adage from the 19th century when the frontier west of the Mississippi promised wealth and land. The frontier today for Japanese pharma is also the west, meaning the USA and Europe.

Some months ago, I personally met with the senior executives of 19 Japanese companies. Not one indicated their top priority was to concentrate on the Japanese market. They view their survival as synonymous with globalization, ie, expansion to the west. To be more specific, the top priority is the US market. A distant second is Europe, particularly the UK and Germany, as other countries in the European Union are a mystery. China and India are a third priority. No other region is on the radar screen now or in the foreseeable future. Forget Africa, the Middle East, South America and South East Asia.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Company News Directory



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Pelthos acquires Xepi and closes financing
Pharmaceutical
Pelthos acquires Xepi and closes financing
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
New FDA approval for J&J’s Darzalex Faspro in HR-SMM
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
Genmab beats estimates and maintains portfolio progress
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
New data on Bayer’s Kerendia for type 1 diabetes and CKD
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Lilly and NVIDIA launch AI supercomputer to accelerate drug discovery
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
MDD approval for Caplyta as adjunctive therapy with antidepressants
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Lilly deal with US govt to expand access to obesity medicines
7 November 2025

Company Spotlight

BioHaven
A biopharma company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of life-changing treatments in key therapeutic areas, including immunology, neuroscience, and oncology.




Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze