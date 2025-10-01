Japanese Pharma Industry "Must Be Accountable"

The Japanese government should set up an independent watchdog to investigate drug-related problems such as the HIV blood scandal, and there is a need for independent journals to provide doctors with unbiased, reliable and regular information about drug products, a conference in Tokyo has heard recently.

Shigehito Araki, secretary-general of the national federation of pharmacy unions, said that even though the current trend was towards deregulation, both the government and the general public need to keep a close eye on drug industry activities. This is because the industry "largely lacks a code of ethics and has placed its priority on making profits," he said, and added that many pharmaceutical industry employees resent the fact that they are not empowered to confront their senior management over controversial issues.

There was great criticism of the current system of administration in Japan, under which officials are not required to take responsibility for negligence or incompetence. This lack of accountability, and of action by legislators, were the reasons why no compensation has yet been paid to the more than 1,800 hemophiliacs who were contaminated with HIV-infected blood, even though the first compensation suits were filed back in 1989.