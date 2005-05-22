Japanese pharma merger assessment made easy

Ireland-based Research and Markets has announced the addition of a Japanese Pharma Companies Merger Analysis Tool to its offering.
This models the potential outcome of a merger between any of 15 leading Japanese pharmaceutical firms. Users can retain or divest specific products, rationalize forecasts, analyze the resulting company by forecast therapeutic and strategic measures and compare the merged firm with its pre-merger partners or any of the 15 tracked companies notes R&M.
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