Japanese Prefecture Penalizes Drug Firms

For a six-month period beginning April 10, the Osaka Prefectural Government in japan will not purchase any drugs from Baxter Ltd, Bayer Yakuhin, Green Cross Corp, Chemo Sero Therapeutic Research Institute and Nippon Zoki Pharmaceutical Co, in order to penalize them for their role in the HIV blood products scandal.
During April 1995 to January, Osaka had purchased drugs worth 677 million yen ($62.8 million) from the five companies, reports the Japan Times.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze