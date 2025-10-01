Japanese Prefecture Penalizes Drug Firms

For a six-month period beginning April 10, the Osaka Prefectural Government in japan will not purchase any drugs from Baxter Ltd, Bayer Yakuhin, Green Cross Corp, Chemo Sero Therapeutic Research Institute and Nippon Zoki Pharmaceutical Co, in order to penalize them for their role in the HIV blood products scandal.

During April 1995 to January, Osaka had purchased drugs worth 677 million yen ($62.8 million) from the five companies, reports the Japan Times.