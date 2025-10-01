Japanese Price Cuts Hit Analgesics Hardest

Japan's biennial National Health Insurance drug price revision, which came into effect April 1, has had a mixed impact on manufacturers and, as previously reported (Marketletter March 18), the reductions averaged 6.8% but ranged up to 25% - the maximum - for two products. Further details are now available on overall categories of price revisions.

As can be seen from the table below, hardest hit by therapeutic class were topical analgesics and anti-inflammatories, followed by oral synthetic antibacterials and oral antibiotics. Least affected were injectable blood preparations and topical ophthalmic agents.

The new price revision calculations were based on the 11% Reasonable Zone Method. According to a report in Pharma Japan, drug price surveys were conducted on all products in the NHI price lists, some 14,000 in total, and covered around 3,400 wholesalers on the supply side and 2,800 health facilities on the buy side. The price of low-priced products was raised by an average of 0.2%, with the result that the number of generics added to the NHI lists was nearly double that of the previous revision.