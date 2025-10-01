Japanese Price Cuts: The Myths And Realities

Japanese health insurance societies rely on the Health Insurance Bureau of the Ministry of Health and Welfare to regularly review and revise drug reimbursement prices paid to hospitals, pharmacies and dispensing doctors (Marketletters passim). Biennial price cuts are described as a "downward price spiral," or more critically as "price destruction" by the pharmaceutical industry.

The rationale for price revisions is logical in the minds of insurers. If actual selling prices by manufacturers are lower than reimbursement prices, then reimbursement prices should be adjusted to reflect the reality of the market.

Health care providers, on the other hand, argue that the gap between their purchase prices and the reimbursement price provides essential income to cover costs which are not adequately reimbursed by medical fees. These two opposing forces effectively place manufacturers in an unenviable squeeze.