JAPANESE WHOLESALER QUESTIONED

Takakazu Hattori, the president of Japanese drug wholesaling and manufacturing company Nippon Shoji Kaisha, has been questioned by the Osaka Securities Exchange in relation to the suspected insider trading of the company's shares.
It is understood that Mr Hattori told Exchange officials that some 250,000 shares in his company have been sold by 49 employees since the end of September last year. This is just after it was disclosed that the first death had occurred relating to an antiviral drug that Nippon Shoji Kaisha was marketing in Japan.
In October, the Japanese Health and Welfare Ministry announced that five deaths had occurred linked to side effects of the drug Usevir (sorivudine), which is also being developed by the US pharmaceutical company Bristol-Myers Squibb, and marketed in Japan by Nippon Shoji (Marketletter October 25, 1993).
