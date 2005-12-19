Jazz' cataplexy drug gains EU approval

California, USA-based drugmaker Jazz Pharmaceuticals says that the European Commission has granted marketing approval for Xyrem (sodium oxybate) oral solution for the treatment of cataplexy in adult narcolepsy sufferers.

Cataplexy, the sudden loss of control over voluntary muscles usually triggered by strong emotions such as amusement, anger, arousal or fear, is the second most-common narcoleptic symptom and requires separate treatment.

The firm's chief business officer, Robert Myers, said: "Xyrem will be the first and only drug approved in Europe for the treatment of cataplexy in patients with narcolepsy." The product will be distributed in Europe by Belgian drugmaker UCB which licensed it from Orphan Medical, who were recently acquired by Jazz.